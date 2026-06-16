UP Govt Extends School Summer Vacation Till June 24 Amid Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State | AI

Lucknow, Jun 16: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation in schools under the Basic Education Council and recognised institutions till June 24 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, officials said.

According to an order issued by Basic and Secondary Education Additional Chief Secretary Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, summer vacations will now be observed from May 20 to June 24 every year, and regular classes will commence from June 25.

The schools opened on Tuesday after the summer vacations but with the fresh orders, it has been extended and will now reopen on June 25, an official statement said.

The decision has been taken under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the government citing children's safety, health and quality education as key priorities amid rising temperatures across the state.

The officials said the move would bring uniformity in the academic calendar across UP and eliminate the need for district administrations to repeatedly extend holidays at the local level during periods of extreme heat.

According to the revised schedule, teachers, shiksha mitras, instructors and non-teaching staff will report to schools from June 22 to June 24 to complete preparations for the new academic session.

In addition, collective yoga sessions involving teachers and students will be organised in schools on June 21 to mark the observance of the International Day of Yoga, the order said.

The preparatory work will include lesson planning, arrangements for the mid-day meal programme, distribution of textbooks, meetings of school management committees, preparations for Bal Vatika classes, cleanliness drives in school premises, kitchens and toilets, and ensuring the availability of sports equipment.

The order further emphasised adherence to provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, under which a minimum of 220 working days and regular teaching activities are to be ensured during every academic session.

The district magistrates (DMs) have been advised to keep these statutory requirements in mind before declaring any local holidays, the officials said.

The government has also directed schools to ensure uninterrupted electricity, drinking water and other basic facilities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)