UP Constable Exam Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Faridpur After

Representational Image

Bareilly: In a heartbreaking incident, a UP Police Constable exam aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Bareilly. The victim identified as Yogesh Kumar. He was preparing for the UP constable recruitment exam for the past five years.

According to PTI, the 24-year-old aspirant appeared for the aforementioned examination on Friday, August 23, 2024. His performance in the exam was reportedly poor, which is being said to be the cause for him to allegedly take this step.

He hails from Saidpur Manjha village in the Fatehganj East area. In the late hours of Saturday, August 24, 2024, Kumar allegedly hanged himself. The police are currently investigating the case.

Talking to PTI, the Faridpur Police Circle Officer (CO), Gaurav Singh, revealed that Kumar's body was discovered from his room. He was apparently renting a place in Faridpur.

Notably, no suicide note was recovered from the incident site, Singh said further.

Ajaypal Yadav, Kumar's father, informed the police that his son had spent the previous five years studying for the constable recruitment exam. Police said that Kumar sat the exam on Friday in the Rampur district and did not do well on it. A post-mortem has been ordered for the body, and more research is being done.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Exam Scam Exposed

In another incident concerning the UP Police recruitment exam 2024, a press release from the Special Task Force of the FBI (STF) on Saturday said a man had been taken into custody for allegedly deceiving individuals under the pretense of offering a leaked copy of the question paper for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam.

The report further claimed the accused was identified as Aniruddha Modanlal.

The press release also said that Modanlal ran a social media platform where he would allegedly charge applicants money in exchange for sending them a leaked copy of the current police recruitment exam's question paper.