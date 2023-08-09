 UP Class 10, 12th Compartment Result 2023 OUT At upmsp.edu.in; Direct Link Here
Those students who appeared in the UP Class 10, 12 compartment, improvement exams 2023 can now check the UPMSP class 10th, 12th results 2023 through the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Updated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
UP Class 10, 12th Compartment Result 2023 OUT

The UP-Board Compartment Result 2023 has been declared today, August 9 by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Those students who appeared in the UP Class 10, 12 compartment, improvement exams 2023 can now check the UPMSP class 10th, 12th results 2023 through the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board compartment class 10th, 12th Pass Percentage:

For class 10th, the overall pass percentage stands at 100%. As many as 18,400 regular and private students had registered, of which 16,783 students appeared and all of them cleared the examination.

For UP Board Intermediate or class 12th exams, as many as 26,269 regular and private students registered, of which 25,191 appeared and 23,007 qualified thus the overall pass percentage for class 12th stands at 91.33%.

Download UP 10th Compartment Result 2023

Download UP 12th Compartment Result 2023

Steps To check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results 2023:

Visit the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in

Then click on the link given for UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Compartment results.

Enter your login details to access the portal.

UP Board class 10th or class 12th compartment Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the marksheet and take its printout for further use.

