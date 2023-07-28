Nearly 84% Students Clear UP Madrasa Board Examination | File Photo (representational Pic)

Nearly 84% of students who took the UP madrassa education board (UPMEB) examinations in 2023 were declared passed. The board announced the results on Thursday.

In the year 2023, a total of 1.69 lakh students registered for Munshi / Maulvi (Higher Secondary), Alim (Senior Secondary), Kamil (Undergraduate), and Fazil (Postgraduate) courses in 539 test centres.

According to UPMEB, 1.09 lakh students (84.48 percent) passed the madrassa board examination. There were 54,481 male students (98.54 percent) and 55,046 female students (87.22 percent) among those who passed.

Furthermore, 70,687 (79.21 percent) of the 1.01 lakh students who took the Munshi / Maulvi exam passed, while 23,888 (88.58 percent) of the 29,496 Alim students passed.

Similarly, out of 8,120 applicants who took the Kamil exam, 7,513 (91.2 percent) passed, while 4,129 (95.31 percent) of 4,420 Fazil students passed.

According to the UPMEB, Mohmmad Nazil of Bhadohi district took first place in the Munshi/Maulvi (Arabic/Persian) examination, while Chandni Bano of Farrukhabad took first place in Alim.

Rukayya Baby from Varanasi topped the Kamil course, while Farha Naaz from Kanpur district topped the Fazil course.

Currently, there are 16,513 recognized madrassas in Uttar Pradesh that run courses of Munshi, Maulvi, Alim, Kamil and Fazil. The madrassas have introduced computer education along with Science, Maths and the English language too.