UP Class 1 Student's Emotional Viral Video To DM Uncovers Long-Pending Road Crisis In Lakhimpur Kheri Village | X @SA92Sonu

Lucknow: A Class 1 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has drawn attention to a long-pending civic issue after her emotional video appeal to the district administration went viral on social media.

Manvi Singh urges DM to repair damaged road

In the video, Manvi Singh is seen urging the district magistrate to repair a damaged road near the Government Polytechnic School in Salempur Kon. “Hello DM uncle, you are very good, please get my road repaired,” the child says.

"Hello, DM Uncle! You are very kind. Please have a road built for us as well; we face difficulties in commuting."



Manvi Singh, a Class 1 student residing in Lakhimpur Kheri, has released a video appealing to the District Magistrate to have a road constructed.@DMKheri pic.twitter.com/f6V7YJTvRh — Mission India (@SA92Sonu) May 5, 2026

Residents said the stretch has remained in a dilapidated condition for a long time, with frequent waterlogging making movement difficult for pedestrians and schoolchildren. The road connects key public facilities including a community toilet, an Ayushman centre, Ambedkar Park and a water tank.

Repeated complaints yielded no action so far

Locals said repeated complaints have been made to authorities, but no concrete action has been taken so far. They added that the poor condition of the road continues to cause inconvenience and safety concerns, especially for children commuting to school.

Local residents described the situation as hazardous, particularly for schoolchildren and daily commuters.

Road turns into pond after light rain, says resident

“The road turns into a pond after even light rain. Children slip and fall while going to school. It is risky,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of the area.

Another resident, Sunita Devi, said the problem has worsened over time. “We have been facing this for years. During the monsoon, it becomes impossible to walk. We have complained many times, but nothing has changed,” she said.

Parents fear for children's safety during monsoon

Parents of schoolchildren said they fear for their children’s safety. “We have to carry small children through waterlogged patches. Vehicles also get stuck. It is not just inconvenience, it is dangerous,” said Mohammad Arif, whose son studies nearby.

Shopkeepers in the locality said the poor condition of the road is also affecting business. “Customers avoid coming here because of the bad road. Water remains stagnant for days,” said a local trader.

The road connects several public facilities including a community toilet, an Ayushman centre, Ambedkar Park and a water tank, making it an important route for residents.

Villagers said repeated complaints to authorities have failed to yield results so far. With the video gaining attention online, locals now hope the administration will take prompt action to address the long-pending issue.