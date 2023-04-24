UP Board results 2023 latest update: class 10th, 12th results to be out tomorrow at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Results 2023 to be out tomorrow | Representative Image

Lucknow: The wait for UP Board Results for classes 10, 12 is finally over. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) will announce UP Board Results 2023 on Tuesday, April 25.

As per the result notice, UP board 10th, 12th results will be available on upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, and 12 board examinations in the state can check their results through the official site of UPMSP.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students.

The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1.

The Class 10, and 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12.

UP Board result website has mentioned it on the website. | upresults.nic.in

UPMSP is going to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow, April 25, at 1:30 pm.