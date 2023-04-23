UP Board result 2023: UPMSP likely to announce class 10th,12th results anytime soon

UP Board result 2023 | Representational Pic- IANS

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the Class 10 and 12 exam results on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

According to the various media reports, 58,85,745 applicants registered for the High School and Intermediate exams this year, of which 31,16,487 were Class 10 students and 27,69,258 were Class 12 students.

However, 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 Class 12 students did not take the tests.

The exam evaluation process began on March 18 and ended on April 1 at 258 evaluation centres located around the state.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were held from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12. The exams were held in two shifts, the first from 8 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.