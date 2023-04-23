MP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board result 2023 | ANI Representational Pic

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) for classes 10th and 12th is likely to announce the results soon.

This year more than 18 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th took the examination. Although there is no official confirmation from the Madhya Pradesh Board, some local media reports claim that results can be out by April end. Last year as well, the board announced the results on April 29, 2022.

Students are required to least secure 33 per cent marks in all subjects to pass the examination.

The student has to appear in compartment exams if he or she fails to secure 33 marks in any of the subjects.

Madhya Pradesh Board candidates who took the MPBSE MP board exams for classes 10th and 12th will be able to check their results online after release on the MPBSE official website at mpbse.nic.in.