 MP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in

Students from the Madhya Pradesh Board require at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects to pass the examination. The student has to appear in compartment exams if he or she fails to secure 33 marks in any of the subjects.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
MP Board result 2023 | ANI Representational Pic

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) for classes 10th and 12th is likely to announce the results soon.

This year more than 18 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th took the examination. Although there is no official confirmation from the Madhya Pradesh Board, some local media reports claim that results can be out by April end. Last year as well, the board announced the results on April 29, 2022.

Students are required to least secure 33 per cent marks in all subjects to pass the examination.

The student has to appear in compartment exams if he or she fails to secure 33 marks in any of the subjects.

Madhya Pradesh Board candidates who took the MPBSE MP board exams for classes 10th and 12th will be able to check their results online after release on the MPBSE official website at mpbse.nic.in.

Read Also
UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th likely to be out, check updates here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit cards to be out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit cards to be out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in

RPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here

RPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here

UP Board result 2023: UPMSP likely to announce class 10th,12th results anytime soon

UP Board result 2023: UPMSP likely to announce class 10th,12th results anytime soon

MP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in

Department of Atomic Energy recruiting for Group C posts at dps.gov.in

Department of Atomic Energy recruiting for Group C posts at dps.gov.in