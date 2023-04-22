 UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th likely to be out, check updates here
UP Board Result 2023 is to be out soon at results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. check latest updates here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
UP Board Result 2023 soon for class 10th and 12th | Representative image

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will shortly release the Class 10 and 12 exam results on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

According to media reports, the results will be announced on April 27, 2023. The date and time of the UPMSP Results 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 have not yet been announced by the board.

According to data, 58,85,745 applicants registered for the High School and Intermediate exams this year, of which 31,16,487 were Class 10 students and 27,69,258 were Class 12 students. However, 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 Class 12 students did not take the tests.

The exam evaluation process began on March 18 and ended on April 1 at 258 evaluation centres located around the state.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were held from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12. The exams were held in two shifts, the first from 8 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UP BOARD) Prayagraj, has warned students and parents about bogus calls to raise 10th and 12th grade points in a tweet. He urged students and parents to avoid spreading rumors about the UP Board Exam Results. The official announcement of the outcome will be made via a proper means.

Steps to download UP Board Results 2023:

  • Go to the official website of UP Board -  results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

  • Click the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th' 

  • It will redirect you to the login window

  • Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

  • UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th will be displayed

  • Download UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th and save it for future reference

