UP Board Pushes APAAR IDs For Classes 9-12, Aims To Digitise Student Records | File Pic

Students across Uttar Pradesh may soon find it easier to access and preserve their marksheets, transfer certificates and other academic documents digitally, with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), or UP Board, stepping up efforts to link student records with APAAR IDs.

The board has directed schools to facilitate the creation of APAAR IDs for students of Classes 9 to 12 and enter the IDs in advance registration and examination application forms. It is aiming to have APAAR IDs recorded for all students before the registration deadline.

APAAR, or Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a 12-digit permanent digital identity designed to maintain a student's academic records electronically throughout their educational journey.

APAAR ID Not Mandatory For Current Registration

Despite the push, the APAAR ID is not currently compulsory for advance registration or examination applications, according to the UP Board. Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh has clarified that students will not be denied the opportunity to complete these processes if they do not have an APAAR ID.

Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, said advance registration for Classes 9 and 11 and examination applications for Classes 10 and 12 are currently in progress.

Academic Documents To Be Stored Digitally

The APAAR system enables students' marksheets, transfer certificates (TCs) and other important academic documents to be securely maintained in digital form through DigiLocker. The system could reduce the chances of important certificates being lost or damaged.

A digital record can also allow students to retrieve their academic documents more conveniently whenever required. Maintaining accurate academic information through the APAAR ID may further help students access scholarships and other welfare benefits.

Schools Asked To Support APAAR ID Creation

The creation of an APAAR ID requires consent from a student's parent or guardian. The UP Board has therefore asked principals, teachers and parents to cooperate with students and assist them in completing the process.

School principals have been told to make efforts to ensure that APAAR IDs for all students are recorded before the final registration deadline. While the IDs are not mandatory for the ongoing registration and examination procedures, the board views them as an important step towards establishing secure and reliable digital academic records.

The initiative is ultimately aimed at making students' educational records more accessible, secure and transparent while reducing their dependence on physical documents during different stages of their academic journey.