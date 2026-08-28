Bihar Announces Major Education Reform, Replaces 'Fail' With 'Eligible For Skill Training' On BSEB Marksheets |

Patna: Bihar government has decided to remove the word “Fail” from the marksheets of students appearing for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) examinations.

Bihar education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said

under the proposed change, students who do not clear an examination will have the phrase "Eligible for Skill Training” mentioned on their marksheets instead of “Fail”. He said the rules would be changed accordingly and the education department would soon issue necessary directions to the BSEB.

“Failure to secure the expected marks in an examination does not diminish a child’s talent,” the minister said, stressing the need to encourage students rather than label them on the basis of their examination performance.

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He also announced that special classes would be organised for one month for students appearing in the matriculation supplementary examination to help them prepare better and improve their chances of success.

Meanwhile, chief minister Samrat Choudhary is scheduled to launch the Teacher Support Portal on Teachers' Day to be observed on September 5. One teacher from each district will be selected for a state-level award, while students from the government’s model schools and teachers from DIET and SCERT will attend the event.

The state government has also launched the "Vidya Saathi"app for students of Classes 9 to 12. The platform will connect students with teachers around the clock, with about 75,000 teachers expected to provide one-on-one academic support.

The initiative is aimed at providing students with access to online learning alongside classroom education and helping them prepare for competitive examinations, including medical and engineering entrance tests.

An official said that students of Classes 9 to 12 enrolled in 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across Bihar would receive free, unlimited access to the platform.