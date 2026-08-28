Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Launches 'Antariksh Sangwari' To Inspire Jashpur Students In Space Science | Video | X / @ChhattisgarhCMO

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched an initiative in his home district Jashpur, supported by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, to connect school students with space science education and foster scientific temperament.

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The initiative, 'Antariksh Sangwari' (space friends), organised jointly by the Jashpur district administration and Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, will provide students from Classes 8 to 12 an opportunity to learn about space science, space travel and astronaut training, an official statement said.

After launching the programme at his camp office at his native village Bagia, Sai noted his government has been undertaking various innovative initiatives to encourage students of Jashpur, a tribal-dominated district, to pursue science and technology, it said.

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"Children in the district have immense talent and learning potential. With the right opportunities, guidance and access to modern scientific resources, they can reach new heights in science, technology and innovation," he said.

The initiative will help students understand space science beyond textbooks and gain practical exposure, thereby encouraging curiosity and inspiring them to pursue careers in science, research and space technology, Sai maintained.

The programme is supported by astronaut Shukla, an Air Force Group Captain who became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) in June. Selected students will undergo specialised training and participate in activities related to space science, the statement said.

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A visit to Bengaluru has also been proposed after the training, during which the students will get an opportunity to visit institutions, participate in activities related to space and science and interact with Shukla, it said.

The programme will cover all eight development blocks of Jashpur district and around 10,000 students from Classes 8 to 12 will be screened for selection. Talented students with an interest in space science will be selected through examinations, evaluation and interviews conducted in different stages, according to the statement.

Registration for the programme began on Thursday and will continue till September 15. The examination will be held on September 26, followed by evaluation and interviews from September 27 to 29, it said.

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Selected students will undergo a special training programme in Raipur from October 1 to 7. A Bengaluru visit is proposed from October 15, where they will have an opportunity to meet Shukla and learn about his experiences, it said.

The programme will conclude with an award ceremony on October 26.

Sai said the state government is committed to ensuring that children from remote and tribal areas get equal opportunities to advance in modern science and technology.

The CM expressed the hope that students of Jashpur would dream big, develop a scientific outlook and contribute to the country's future scientific and space missions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)