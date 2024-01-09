UP Board Exams 2024: Final District-by-District Center List Released

Representative Photo |

The final district-by-district center list for the UP board exams 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 has been made available on the official website by the exam conducting body, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Before any delays, students can check and download the list from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

How to check?

Go to upmsp.edu.in, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website.

On the homepage, select the link labeled "Important information and downloads section."

To view the final center list, click the tab.

The district-wise center list will then appear on a new tab that opens after that.

According to media reports, more than 55 lakh students registered this year, with roughly 29 lakh enrolling in class 10 and nearly 26 lakh in class 12. However, compared to the nearly 60 lakh registrations from the previous year, fewer students are taking the exams.

Samadhan Portal

Earlier, UP board launched 'Samadhan' portal which is intended to provide solutions for millions of current and past students at more than 27,000 UP Board-affiliated schools. Complaints will be handled in a span of 15 days.

This will be completed without requiring the student or legal guardian to rush to the regional or national offices of the UP Board.