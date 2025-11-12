UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates 2025 Revised For Select Subjects; New Schedule Announced

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates 2025 | Official Website

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has issued a revised date sheet for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2026, changing the exam dates for a few key subjects. Candidates can check and download the UP Board Exam 2025 revised date sheet at upmsp.edu.in.

Hindi, Elementary Hindi Exams Rescheduled to February 18

According to the revised schedule, Hindi and Elementary Hindi for Class 10th will be held on February 18, 2026, in the first shift between 8:30 AM and 11:45 AM. Whereas, Class 12 Hindi and General Hindi exams would also be conducted on the same day, however, between 2 PM and 5:15 PM in the second shift.

Intermediate Sanskrit Exam Moved to March 12

According to the revised schedule, the Sanskrit exam for Class 12 will be held on March 12, 2026, in the second shift. The board, however, clarified that no other subject dates have been changed, and the remaining exams will be as per the schedule announced earlier.

Exams to Run from February 18 to March 12

Exams will be held from February 18, 2026, to March 12, 2026, for 15 working days. The examinations will be held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, across all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

More than 52 Lakh Students to Appear This Year

This year, the UP Board will be seeing the participation of almost 5.23 million students across the state, which includes 2.75 million Class 10 and 2.48 million Class 12 candidates. With such a vast number of examinees, the board has already begun with preparations for setting up examination centres across the state to facilitate smooth conduct.