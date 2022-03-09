UP Board Class 10, 12 exam dates 2022 released, exams from March 24

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, released the timetable for the 2022 high school (HS) and intermediate examinations.

This year, high school exams would be finished in 12 working days and intermediate exams in 15 working days, according to UP Board chairperson and Director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey on Tuesday.

According to the UP Board timetable, the offline examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on March 24, 2022 and will go till April 12, 2022.

According to the high school exam schedule, the exams for Hindi and Elementary Hindi will be held on March 24, Pali, Arabic, and Persian in addition to Music (Vocals) on March 25, Home Science on March 26, drawing in addition to computer on March 28, Sanskrit and Music (instrument) on March 29, Commerce and sewing on March 30, Agriculture on March 31, Science on April 4, English new and old course on April 6, Social science on April 9, Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malyalam, Tamil

Similarly, for intermediate examinees, exams for Defense studies, Hindi/General Hindi, Music (instrument and vocals), and Dance would be held on March 24, Music (instrument and vocals) and Dance on March 25, Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malyalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, and Punjabi besides Accounting (new course) on March 26, Geography and and Home Science on March 28, Drawing and arts besides Economics and Commerce Geography (old course) on March 29.

Pali, Arabic, and Persian in addition to English new/old course on March 30, Mathematics and Elementary Statistics (old course) and History on March 31, Psychology, Education, Biology, and Mathematics on April 4, Computer on April 6, Economics and Physics on April 7, Sanskrit on April 9, Chemistry and Sociology on April 11, and Civics on April 12.

ALSO READ UCEED result 2022 to be released tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, check details here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:05 PM IST