UCEED result 2022 to be released tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, check details here

On Thursday, March 10, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022.

Students can check their results on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, after the result is declared. According to the statement, applicants will be able to obtain their score cards from March 14.

Here's how to download the scorecard:

1) Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in

2) Click on the ‘score card’ tab

3) Login using your registered ID and password

4) Candidates can view the result and download the result for further use.

"UCEED results will be available only on the official UCEED 2022 website. Candidates will need to use their user login and password (created during registration process) for viewing the results on the webpage," IIT Bombay release read.

UCEED is an examination for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:50 AM IST