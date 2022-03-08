CEED Result 2022 declared, here's how to download scorecard on ceed.iitb.ac.in

The result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can download their scorecards from the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates must login to the candidate's portal with their ID and password in order to download the CEED 2022 result.

Scorecards will be available from March 12 onwards. "CEED 2022 Results are now available to view the Candidate portal log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," the notification stated.

Here is how to download the scorecard:

Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the ‘score card’ tab. login using your credentials. Score card will be displayed on the screen Download it for future reference.

CEED is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to the design programmes at IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:08 PM IST