UP Board 30% syllabus cut sustains in schools

IStock images

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has chosen to only cover 70% of the annual syllabus for the more than one crore students in Class 9 through Class 12 in the new academic session. This has been done by the board for the third consecutive year.

These pupils are enrolled in approximately 27,735 schools statewide that are connected to the Board. The syllabus posted on the board's official website still includes the same 30% cut as the previous two years.

The lack of regular study for the previous two years due to Covid and the mental stress that the students are experiencing as a result, are the reasons behind the decisions according to the board officials.

Officials acknowledged that this year's practical exams and answer sheet grading had a significant negative impact on schoolwork for almost two months following the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Only 70% of the curriculum would be taught, and student evaluations would be based on the condensed curriculum covered, in order to provide a comfortable environment for the students who have returned to school after a two-year absence and to support their holistic development without adding any additional pressure.

Additionally, starting this year, the UP Board will administer written exams for classes 9 and 10 using a new format.

Five exams will be given each month for the duration of the academic year for the first time, and they will count toward students' evaluations. There will be two assessments requiring descriptive answers and three tests based on multiple-choice questions.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which also decided to reduce its yearly curriculum by 30% as it did in the previous two pandemic-hit years, made a decision that was quite similar to the one made by the UP Board to reduce its annual syllabus by 30%.

Shweta Arora, a regional officer for CBSE in Prayagraj, confirmed the change while also stating that the 2022–23 school year will use the same syllabus as last year.

The syllabus for other topics, notably Hindi and English, has also been condensed for this year by the Council for the Indian School Examination (CISCE).

