UP BEd JEE Exam Admit Card OUT, Know How To Download Here |

For the UP BEd JEE test in 2024, Bundelkhand University has published the admit card. By inputting their login credentials, candidates who have registered for the exam can download the cards from the university's official website.



Upon obtaining the admission card, applicants must print it off and attach the identical photo that they supplied to the online application at the designated location. They have to mark the spot with both of their index fingers and sign at the agreed upon location.

Students are required to carry two copies of their admit card on the day of the entrance exam and turn in one copy to the exam hall invigilator.

How to download?

-Go to https://www.bujhansi.ac.in/, the official website.

-To download the admission card, click the provided link.

-Type in your password and user ID.

-Select "Login."

-Verify and obtain the JEE admission card for UP Bed.

UP BEd 2024

June 9, 2024 is the planned date of the UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2024. In order to be admitted to the Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme, an exam is required.