UP: Bareilly First District To Grant Access To Smart Classes In All Schools

Representative Image

Bareilly has become the first district to grant access to smart classrooms in all government schools. According to the official spokesman, the district boasts a total of 2,546 government schools, including 2,483 basic department schools and 63 government inter colleges, all of which now have access to smart classes.

Out of the 15,000 smart schools across Uttar Pradesh, 2,500 are situated within the Bareilly district itself, marking a significant accomplishment for the region, according to Jag Pravesh, IAS, chief development officer of Bareilly.

Confirming this remarkable achievement, director-general of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, commended Bareilly for setting an exemplary standard for all other districts in Uttar Pradesh. He also plans to honour the officials who played a crucial role in this transformative mission.

Vijay Kiran Anand disclosed that nearly 60 per cent of these smart classrooms received funding from the government, with 20 per cent being sponsored through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, and the remaining 20 per cent supported by the Bareilly Development Authority.

Sanjay Singh, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), said, “Previously, only 700 schools in the district were equipped with smart classes. However, in the past 15 months, we expedited the implementation process and successfully accomplished the task.”

The introduction of smart classrooms exemplifies the district’s commitment to providing students with access to innovative educational tools.

These smart classrooms leverage digital technology to elevate the teaching and learning experience, fostering interactive and engaging lessons. Students can now benefit from multimedia content, educational videos, and interactive presentations, empowering them to grasp complex concepts with ease.

As part of the Nipun Bharat programme, it is envisioned that each student must acquire basic numeracy and literacy skills. To realise this vision, classroom content is locally developed, ensuring that students derive maximum benefit from it.

“The primary advantage of smart classrooms is their ability to engage students. The majority of our students come from underprivileged rural backgrounds, and they are eager learners. Smart classes have enhanced their attention spans, and the audio and visual representation of textbook content has significantly improved their comprehension skills, resulting in a higher quality of learning,” said the BSA.

