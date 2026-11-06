UP: 12-Year-Old Student Electrocuted While Plucking Bottle Gourd From School Roof In Ballia; NHRC Issues Notices | Representational Image

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that on 2nd November 2026, a 12-year-old fourth-standard student of a government primary school died after coming into contact with an 11 KV power line passing close to the roof of the school building in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the teachers asked him to climb and pluck a ‘bottle gourd’ from the kitchen roof for the mid-day meal.

Student Allegedly Asked To Pluck Bottle Gourd From School Kitchen Roof

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Ballia District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Ballia, calling for detailed reports on the matter within two weeks.

According to a media report, carried on 3rd November 2026, two teachers of the school have been placed under suspension and a recommendation has been made for termination of the services of the ShikshaMitra.