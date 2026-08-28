University Of Western Australia Secures UGC Approval For Mumbai Campus, First Student Batch Set To Arrive In September |

Mumbai: The University of Western Australia (UWA) has received a Letter of Approval (LOA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its international branch campus in Mumbai, the university announced on Friday.

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The clearance paves the way for the university to welcome its first batch of students in the city in September.

"The opening of UWA Mumbai is an important milestone for the University and for our relationship with India. Most importantly, it is about creating new opportunities for students, giving them access to a globally recognised UWA education, while they remain connected to the opportunities, communities and aspirations of India. We look forward to welcoming our first students to Mumbai," said Dr Diane Smith-Gander AO, Chancellor, The University of Western Australia.

With the campus set to welcome students in September, UWA will begin orientation, allowing students to familiarise themselves with the Mumbai campus and understand the learning environment.

"Receiving the UGC Letter of Approval is an important step towards welcoming our first students to UWA Mumbai. Our focus now is on creating an exceptional student experience from day one — an experience that combines UWA's academic excellence and global perspective with the opportunities available in India," Professor Amit Chakma, the vice-chancellor, added.

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