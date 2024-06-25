University Of Warwick Recognised With 'Campus Experience Of The Year Award'

University of Warwick Website

The University of Warwick has been honored with the prestigious ‘Campus Experience of the Year’ award at the recent College and University Business Officers (CUBO) awards ceremony.

Innovative approach to graduation ceremonies

According to the Shiksha reports, this recognition comes following the university's successful relaunch of its graduation ceremonies, which garnered acclaim for its innovation and inclusivity.

Alex Gray, the Awards and Ceremonies/Enrolment Manager at Warwick, expressed immense pride in receiving this honour, said, “For a team dedicated to celebrating achievements, receiving this award is truly special. Graduation is a collaborative effort involving colleagues across the university, contributing to its success.”

Sarah Wall, Head of Events & Strategic Projects, highlighted the university's commitment to enhancing graduation experiences, especially in the post-pandemic era. "We have invested considerable effort into making our graduations more memorable. This recognition from the sector validates our hard work, underscoring the contributions of numerous teams at Warwick who make these ceremonies possible."

In addition to celebrating its achievements in event management, Warwick also marked the International Day of Women and Girls in Engineering by honoring Dr. Melanie Loveridge, a researcher in battery materials and cells at WMG. Dr. Loveridge, known for her pioneering work in lithium-ion batteries, is dedicated to advancing inclusivity in engineering, particularly for women and minority groups.