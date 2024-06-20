University Of Warwick Launches New BA (Hons) Child And Family: Mental Health Degree

University of Warwick Website

The University of Warwick has unveiled its latest academic offering: the BA (Hons) Child and Family: Mental Health degree. This program developed by the Centre of Lifelong Learning, is crafted to accommodate the schedules of individuals who aim to support children and families, whether they are new to the field or currently employed in related roles.

The degree addresses the rising demand for flexible education options that cater to the unique needs of adult learners. Professor Will Curtis, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at the University of Warwick, emphasised the program's transformative potential: “This new programme offers a fantastic opportunity for local adults to join one of the top universities in the world and develop the knowledge, skills, experiences, and confidence to progress in their careers and wider lives.”

Key features of the program include:

Flexible Schedule: Classes are held one evening per week with one Saturday school per term, allowing students to maintain their employment while studying.

Learning Modes: Options for online and blended learning are available to suit individual preferences.

Modular Design: Courses are structured to support personal needs and aspirations, fostering a balance between studies, work, and family commitments.

Dr. Charlotte Jones, Course Director, highlighted the program's inclusivity: “This degree is carefully designed to meet the needs of our learners, regardless of their previous academic background and ensures a flexible learning approach that works for everyone.”

Entry Requirements:

Flexible entry requirements.

NVQ Level 3 or prior academic/vocational study and experience is an advantage.

GCSE grade C or level 4 in English and maths is an advantage.

Life experience is highly valued alongside formal qualifications.

Fees and Funding:

Tuition fees for Home Students in 2024/25 are £6,935 (90 credits).

Payment options include paying the full tuition fee at the start of the course or in instalments. Modular-based course fees must be paid within 21 days of invoice issuance.

Prospective students should note that the University currently does not sponsor Student Visas for part-time or distance learning courses.