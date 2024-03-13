University Of Strathclyde Invites Applications For MSc Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Course Starting September 2024

University of Strathclyde | File

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for its MSc Advanced Pharmaceutical manufacturing course starting in September 2024.

This MSc Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing is designed to produce highly skilled graduates in continuous manufacturing science and technology to meet the growing demands for expertise in this area. Students will be trained to take up jobs in the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.



The course is aligned with the Continuous Manufacturing & Crystallisation (CMAC) centre. It's supported by academic staff from across the University and was informed by CMAC's strategic industry partners such as: AstraZeneca , Pfizer Novartis ,Roche , Takeda.

The Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Masters course consists of taught classes along with practical classes from October to April.



If students successfully complete all assessments they will then undertake a 10-week research project over the summer. This can be at the University or with an external company or organisation. You’ll submit a thesis at the end of August.



Students will learn about:



pharmaceutical development and production

continuous manufacturing processes

crystallisation mechanisms

manufacturing processes as they related to the modern pharmaceutical industry

transferable, professional skills

Process Analytical Technology (PAT) & data analytics

quality assurance

management & Quality-by-Design systems

The University of Strathclyde is ranked 1st in the UK for Pharmacology & Pharmacy (Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023)

Duration – 1 year

Eligibility-

Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree or overseas equivalent, in science or engineering along with two references (at least one academic).English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Faculty of Science Masters Scholarship for International Students -

Scholarships of between £5,000 - £7,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught masters degree in the Faculty of Science in the 2024/2025 academic year. The scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/ or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience.

Fee - £27,500 for international students for 2024/ 25