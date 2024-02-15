University Of Strathclyde Introduces MSc Chemistry With Artificial Intelligence Course For 2024

University of Strathclyde | File

The University of Strathclyde , Glasgow is inviting applications for its new MSc Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence course scheduled to begin in September 2024.



Students will benefit from high-quality teaching from across two Departments in the Faculty of Science: the Department of Pure & Applied Chemistry and the Department of Computer & Information Sciences

Graduates of this course will have excellent employment opportunities for multi-disciplinary artificial intelligence jobs.



Students will study specialist courses designed by chemists with expertise in data science from the Department of Pure & Applied Chemistry:



· Coding (Python)



· AI and machine learning



· Software engineering and high-performance computing



· Time series analysis for chemistry



· Scientific research methods



· Computational Chemistry



Students will also study courses designed by data scientists from the Department of Computing and Information Sciences:



· Quantitative Methods for AI



· Big Data Technologies



· Deep Learning and Neural Nets

In addition, students will have the opportunity to apply all this new theoretical knowledge as part of a major research project, in partnership with expert researchers. Students can learn more about studying the MSc Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence at Strathclyde by attending an upcoming webinar on March 12 at 10:00 GMT or May 9th at 15:00 GMT which will include an overview of the programme as well as the MSc Chemistry with Data Science programme. The webinar will also provide students with the opportunity to ask Department staff and the Admissions Team any questions they may have in a Q&A session.

Eligibility-

Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree, or international equivalent, in a relevant subject such as Chemistry, Computing Science, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or closely related subject. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Scholarship -

Scholarships of between £5,000 - £7,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught masters degree in the Faculty of Science in the 2024/2025 academic year. Scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/ or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience. https://www.strath.ac.uk/studywithus/scholarships/facultyofsciencemastersscholarshipsforinternationalstudents202425/