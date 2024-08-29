University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the University of Southampton’s proposal to establish a branch campus in Gurugram, India. This makes the UK's Southampton University the first foreign university to set up campus in India under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The new campus at Gurugram will offer the same degrees and programs as the UK university. The campus will start classes in July 2025 and will feature programs in business, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences, and life sciences. The Gurugram campus will have a diverse faculty from both the UK and India.

Southampton University was recently ranked 81st in the QS World University Rankings for 2024.

Talking about the new development, the UGC Chaiman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, said, "The Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July 2025. The courses offered will be in subjects focusing on: business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences. The starting of an Indian campus of the University of Southampton will be beneficial for students in terms of extending course and study opportunities in India and for research, knowledge exchange, enterprise and engagement."

This announcement follows the Gazette notification of the UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023, on November 7, 2023.

The UGC’s Standing Committee, made up of experts from India and abroad, reviewed and approved the proposal, allowing the issuance of a Letter of Intent