 University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUniversity Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!

University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the University of Southampton’s proposal to open a branch campus in Gurugram, India. The new campus will offer programs in business, computing, law, engineering, art, and more.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the University of Southampton’s proposal to establish a branch campus in Gurugram, India. This makes the UK's Southampton University the first foreign university to set up campus in India under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The new campus at Gurugram will offer the same degrees and programs as the UK university. The campus will start classes in July 2025 and will feature programs in business, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences, and life sciences. The Gurugram campus will have a diverse faculty from both the UK and India.

Southampton University was recently ranked 81st in the QS World University Rankings for 2024.

Read Also
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
article-image

Talking about the new development, the UGC Chaiman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, said, "The Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July 2025. The courses offered will be in subjects focusing on: business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences. The starting of an Indian campus of the University of Southampton will be beneficial for students in terms of extending course and study opportunities in India and for research, knowledge exchange, enterprise and engagement."

FPJ Shorts
University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!
University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!
Mumbai This Weekend: From Indulging In R.D Burman's Creations To Creating Painting Your Very Own Bappa
Mumbai This Weekend: From Indulging In R.D Burman's Creations To Creating Painting Your Very Own Bappa
LIC Faces Over ₹600 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra State Tax Authorities; Shares Fall 1.24%
LIC Faces Over ₹600 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra State Tax Authorities; Shares Fall 1.24%
Kerala Lottery Result: August 29, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-536 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹80,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: August 29, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-536 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹80,00,000 Jackpot!

This announcement follows the Gazette notification of the UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023, on November 7, 2023.

The UGC’s Standing Committee, made up of experts from India and abroad, reviewed and approved the proposal, allowing the issuance of a Letter of Intent

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July...

University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July...

JPSC Recruitment Application Deadline TOMORROW; Last Chance To Register For 78 Forest Assistant...

JPSC Recruitment Application Deadline TOMORROW; Last Chance To Register For 78 Forest Assistant...

BPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for Teacher Recruitment Exam; Objection Window Opens September...

BPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for Teacher Recruitment Exam; Objection Window Opens September...

From The Campus: What’s Next After Graduation? Mumbai Students Opine On Postgraduate Courses

From The Campus: What’s Next After Graduation? Mumbai Students Opine On Postgraduate Courses

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Key...

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Key...