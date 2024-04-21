University Of Sheffield Offers MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering Scholarship For International Students

Official Website

The University of Sheffield, UK has announced the opening of applications for the MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course commencing in September 2024. This opportunity is extended to new international students meeting specific eligibility requirements. The University is offering 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships, valued at £5,000 each (approx. Rs 5.15 lakh) for tuition fees.

Key Dates:

Application Deadline: May 13, 2024, at 1 pm (UK time)

Scholarship Results Declaration: June 10, 2024

Course Overview:

The MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering program is designed to equip students with the necessary expertise demanded by the global pharmaceutical industry.

Participants will delve into the principles and practical applications of pharmaceutical science, focusing on areas such as oral drug delivery, medication production, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies into pharmaceutical processes.

Duration: One year

Annual Overseas Fee: £29,700 (approx. Rs 30,62,688)

Curriculum Highlights:

The curriculum emphasises fundamental chemical engineering concepts vital for industrial pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Hands-on training is provided using the university's industrial-scale continuous powder processing plant (ConsiGma 25).

Students will receive instruction from both academic faculty and renowned industry experts.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 55% in science, technology, or engineering from an accredited university.

An overall IELTS score of 6.5 with at least 6.0 in each section, or equivalent proficiency, is required.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications before the May 13 deadline.