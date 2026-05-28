University Of Mumbai To Conduct LL M CET 2026-27 On June 12 In Online Centre-Based Format

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced that the LL.M. Common Entrance Test (LL.M. CET) for admission to postgraduate law programmes for the academic year 2026–27 will be conducted on June 12 in an online, centre-based format. ([University of Mumbai][1])

First session 2-3 pm, second session 5-6 pm

According to the university administration, the entrance examination will be held in two separate sessions on Friday. The first session will take place from 2 pm to 3 pm, while the second session is scheduled from 5 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the examination will be allotted designated centres for the online test.

University officials stated that hall tickets for the examination will be made available approximately one week before the examination date through the respective student login portals. Applicants have been advised to regularly check the university website for updates and instructions related to the examination process.

Details uploaded under LL.M. CET exam section on university website

Detailed information regarding the examination, including guidelines and schedules, has been uploaded under the “Online LL.M. CET Exam – 2026-27” section on the university’s official website. ([University of Mumbai][1])

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The LL.M. CET is conducted annually for admissions to postgraduate law courses offered by the university and affiliated institutions. The examination is expected to witness participation from a large number of law graduates seeking admission to specialised legal studies programmes.

The University of Mumbai, one of India’s oldest universities, offers a two-year LL.M. programme through its Department of Law and affiliated colleges. ([University of Mumbai][2])

[1]: https://mu.ac.in/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "University of Mumbai – English"

[2]: https://mu.ac.in/department-of-law?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Department of Law – University of Mumbai"

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