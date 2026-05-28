Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Inspects New JJ School Of Art Hostel In Bandra East For 1,000 Students

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of the new hostel building for Sir J.J. School of Art at Kalnagar in Bandra East, reaffirming the state government’s focus on providing quality accommodation facilities alongside higher education.

Directs timely completion with high construction standards

During the inspection, Patil reviewed the progress of the project and directed officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining high construction standards. He also sought detailed information regarding the facilities being developed for students and the overall quality of work at the site.

Addressing officials during the visit, Patil said modern hostel infrastructure is essential for the educational and holistic development of students. “Students deserve a safe and comfortable environment for both learning and living. The government is committed to constructing well-equipped hostels across the state,” he said.

Hostel to accommodate 500 boys and 500 girls in 364 rooms

The upcoming hostel building will accommodate nearly 1,000 students, including 500 boys and 500 girls. The project includes a total of 364 rooms, with 182 rooms allocated separately for male and female students. Each room has been designed to house three students and will include cots, wardrobes, attached bathrooms, and geysers to provide hot water facilities.

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The hostel will also feature several modern amenities aimed at supporting students’ academic and personal development. These include a reading room, gymnasium, indoor play area, double-height common room, warden’s office, and purified drinking water facilities on every floor.

Officials stated that the hostel has been planned to function as a secure and modern “home away from home” for art students studying in Mumbai.

Senior officials present during the inspection included Santosh Khorgade, Joint Secretary of Technical Education, Pravin Mundhe, Under Secretary, Dr. Kishor Ingle, Director of Art, and Vinod Dandge, Deputy Director of Art, along with Public Works Department representatives.

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