Lodha Foundation Launches India's First Privately Funded Theoretical Physics Institute In Mumbai

Lodha Foundation | File Pic

Mumbai: In a first of its kind, to make significant headway in theoretical physics, Lodha foundation launched the Lodha Theoretical Physics Institute (LTPI), India's first privately funded institute, on Wednesday.

Institute to be led by Wolf Prize recipient Dr. Jainendra K. Jain

The LPTI will bring the best minds from across the world to brainsorm and research on areas of physics spanning from quantum physics. The institute will be led by renowned physicist Dr. Jainendra K. Jain, recipient of Wolf Prize, a prestigious award in Physics.

Speaking at the launch, Abhishek Lodha, CEO and MD of Lodha Developers, described the initiative as part of India’s larger journey towards becoming a developed nation. He said the foundation’s work is guided by what it calls the “philanthropy of excellence”, aimed at supporting innovation, scientific research, education for gifted students, sustainability, and community empowerment.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha says quantum physics is the future

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of skill development and leadership stated that this is a significant step towards creating an eco-system for research. "Quantum physics is the future and we hope to lead the way internationally," he said.

The institute will be funded under the corporate social responsibility fund of the Lodha group, while the Lodha family has personally pledged nearly one-fifth ownership of Lodha Developers to the foundation in 2024, a contribution valued at approximately ₹20,000 crore. He said the institute reflects the belief that investments in basic sciences and long-term research are crucial for innovation and national progress.

Dr. Jain says researchers freed from short-term funding pressures

Dr. Jain said the new institute aims to create an environment where researchers can pursue deep scientific questions without being constrained by short-term funding pressures or excessive administrative responsibilities. “The idea is to create a theoretical physics institute comparable to the best in the world,” Jain said, adding that LTPI would focus on fostering collaboration among leading scientists and encouraging discoveries in fundamental physics. He noted that the institute would not grant degrees, allowing researchers to devote more time to inquiry and innovation.

The LTPI is the second major research institution launched by the foundation after the Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute (LMSI) inaugurated in 2025. According to Lodha, the mathematics institute has already begun attracting international researchers and encouraging young Indian scholars to consider pursuing advanced research careers within the country.

Second major research institute after Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute

The launch also coincides with the international conference “Emergent Phenomena in Quantum Hall Systems-10”, bringing together scientists from across the world to discuss developments in quantum physics.

LTPI is hosted the 10th international meeting on Emergent Phenomena in Quantum Hall Systems (EPQHS-10). The three day workshop series hosted several renowned scientists from across the globe who will announce exciting recent discoveries and discuss promising future directions in the field of physics.

During the workshop, Klaus Von Klitzing, recipient of Nobel Prize and Director Emeritus, Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research delivered a public lecture, hosted in association with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. The lecture described how the discovery of the "quantum Hall effect" emerged from basic, curiosity driven research into the behavior of electrons in extreme conditions, and how this unexpected finding eventually revolutionized the international system of measurement standards.

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