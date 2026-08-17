University Of Mumbai Seeks NIEPA Impact Assessment Of NEP 2020 Implementation, Highlights Academic Reforms And Expansion | AI

Mumbai: As the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gathers pace across higher education institutions, the University of Mumbai has appealed to the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) to undertake an impact assessment of the policy and evaluate its implementation at the university.

University Highlights Progress Under NEP 2020 Reforms

"In comparison to other universities in the state, Mumbai University has made significant progress in NEP implementation," said Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of MU.

The university’s appeal comes as it continues to introduce several reforms under NEP 2020, including multidisciplinary education, major-minor combinations, open electives, multiple entry and exit options, internships, on-the-job training, community engagement and greater flexibility in academic programmes.

Number Of Autonomous Colleges Rises From 62 To 135

According to the university on NEP implementation, the number of autonomous colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai has increased from 62 in 2023 to 135 currently. The university has also introduced four-year honours and honours-with-research programmes, two-year postgraduate programmes and five-year integrated programmes across its affiliated institutions.

MU Expands Multidisciplinary Learning Opportunities

The university has also expanded its multidisciplinary offerings, with 516 open elective courses across science, humanities, languages, commerce, engineering and interdisciplinary streams. It has introduced skill-based courses and industry-supported laboratories, while promoting internships and apprenticeship-oriented programmes to strengthen students’ employability.

Under its community engagement initiatives, students are being encouraged to participate in field visits, surveys, NGO projects, awareness campaigns, social entrepreneurship and research activities. The university has also reported 104 MoUs with NGOs for such initiatives.

The university has further expanded apprenticeship-embedded degree programmes, with 17 AEDP programmes launched in 2025-26 and two more introduced in 2026-27.

With several NEP reforms now being implemented across the university and its affiliated colleges, an independent assessment by NIEPA could help examine their impact on students, faculty and institutions, as well as identify gaps and areas requiring further intervention.

The university’s NEP progress presentation, titled “NEP 2020 Vision to Action and Best Practices for Holistic Implementation at University of Mumbai: 2023-26”, was presented on August 17, 2026.

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