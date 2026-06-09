University Of Mumbai Launches Master’s Programme In Indian Knowledge Systems Covering Traditional Sciences, Arts, And Management |

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai is introducing a Master’s programme in Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) from the current academic year.

Course curriculum

The course will cover Bharatiya Rasayan Shastra (Chemistry), Beej Ganit (Algebra), Arthashastra (Political Science), Natyashastra (Performing Arts), astronomy, and other branches of traditional Indian knowledge.

Dr Madhavi Narsalay, Professor in the Department of Sanskrit and Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, clarified that the programme does not aim to claim that all concepts in science and mathematics were originally discovered in India. Instead, it seeks to study, understand, and apply these traditional systems.

Astronomy vs. astrology

“For instance, our astronomy studies are not about astrology, but about understanding how panchangs were devised using scientific knowledge and observations,” Narsalay said.

Established in 2022, the Centre for Hindu Studies initially launched a Master’s programme in Hindu Studies, followed by a postgraduate course in Temple Management.

Temple management syllabus explained

Explaining the Temple Management syllabus, Narsalay said it does not cover specific temple rituals, which vary from shrine to shrine. “We teach administration, sustainability, public trust law, and other management aspects,” she said, noting it is the first such academic programme in the country.

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All three courses include a Sanskrit component, though prior knowledge of the language is not required.

The programmes commence in July, and the admissions process is underway. The Temple Management course has an intake of 60 students, while the Hindu Studies and IKS programmes offer 30 seats each.

The courses attract a diverse demographic, from young people to retired professionals. Ajay Kumar, a public sector retiree who enrolled in Hindu Studies in 2022 with his wife, now plans to pursue a PhD. "At this stage of life, we feel our knowledge of religion is just the tip of the iceberg," Kumar said. "We had excellent electives, for example, exploring why temples are constructed in particular ways."

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