CBSE CTET September 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At ctet.nic.in; Exam Scheduled For September 6

CTET September 2026: The CTET September 2026 registration period will end tomorrow, June 10, on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2026 online application is the final opportunity for those who want to teach in grades 1 through 8.

According to the official announcement, applications for CTET September 2026 were accepted starting on May 11. On September 6, 2026, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will take place in 132 places across the nation in 27 different languages.

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

Direct link to apply

CTET September 2026: Important Dates

Online application starts: May 11, 2026

Last date to submit the online application: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Last date to pay the application fee: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Date of examination: September 6, 2026 (Sunday)

CTET September 2026: Application fees

Only Paper I or II:

General/OBC: ₹1000

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹500

Both Papers I & II:

General/OBC: ₹1200

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹600

CTET September 2026: How to apply

To apply for the CTET September 2026, candidates can review the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE or CTET website.

Step 2: Select "Apply Online."

Step 3: Carefully complete the application form, making sure to record the Registration/Application Number.

Step 4: Add your signature and a scanned photo.

Step 5: Use Net Banking or a debit or credit card to pay the exam fee online.

Step 6: For future reference, download and print the Confirmation Page.

Direct link to apply

CTET September 2026: Photo and signature

Candidates should be aware that posting a photo and a signature is required. Furthermore, the files must only be in JPG or JPEG format.

Requirements for Photos

Dimensions: 10–100 KB

A current passport-sized photo is required.

Requirements for Signatures

Dimensions: 3–30 KB

It needs to be properly scanned and clear.

CTET September 2026: Important instructions for candidates

Before applying for the CTET September 2026, candidates should review the crucial guidelines listed below:

Before applying, thoroughly read the Information Bulletin.

Before submitting, confirm that the eligibility requirements are met.

Provide accurate personal information, such as your address and PIN.

Prior to the final submission, select the payment method.

Multiple applications could result in debarment and cancellation.

Don't share the password with anyone and keep it private.

After finishing the application, always log out.