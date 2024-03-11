University of Massachusetts Global Launches Affordable Online MBA Program In India

University of Massachusetts Global | UMass Global's website

Mumbai: In response to the growing demand for professionals equipped with a global mindset and an acute understanding of diverse local business needs, the University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global), a distinguished institution renowned for academic excellence, has announced the launch of its UMass Global Online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in India.

With the MBA program, UMass Global extends its legacy of excellence by providing a dynamic platform for Indian professionals to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. This program will not only open doors to global opportunities but also empower participants to forge impactful careers on an international scale.

The 18-month program distinguishes itself from all other online MBAs in the market as the only US university offering an online MBA at an affordable price, with a strategic focus on bridging the gap in the market. This affordability is a crucial factor in empowering learners to make a significant investment in their education without compromising on quality.

The UMass Global MBA offers various other distinct advantages. It is not just an educational pursuit but a strategic investment in long-term career success. The program is designed to meet the aspirations of learners, focusing on career growth, leadership roles, and the acquisition of advanced skills. Delivered by a US university, the program provides a unique global perspective, preparing professionals to excel in the international job market.

According to the Wheebox India Skills Report 2023, the MBA is expected to be among the most popular degrees in 2023, with 60.1 percent of the most employable talent. Notably, India stands proudly among the top 10 nations, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), for students actively pursuing MBA and equivalent programs.

This statistic underscores the global significance of India's contribution to the realm of business education. Furthermore, with MBA graduates earning a substantial 77 per cent more than their counterparts with only a bachelor's degree (as per the Graduate Management Admission Council's Corporate Recruiters Survey), choosing an MBA program is not just an educational pursuit but a strategic investment in long-term career success. This high-impact program offers live learning sessions.

This emphasis on real-time learning experiences ensures that participants actively engage in dynamic discussions, collaborative projects, and networking opportunities.

Alumni status from UMass Global ensures access to benefits akin to those of in-person programs, creating a robust network. Employer-aligned curriculum, created by acclaimed UMass Global faculty, guarantees a pragmatic and globally applicable learning experience.

It goes beyond traditional education, preparing professionals for leadership positions and empowering them with the skills and insights needed to thrive in the global dynamic world ecosystem. The UMass Global MBA stands out as a transformative educational journey for both emerging professionals and seasoned leaders.

Tailored for early-to mid-career professionals, the program fosters cognitive skills crucial for navigating regulatory, ethical, and social landscapes. It empowers decision-making and critical thinking while instilling agile thinking across business and technical domains.

Simultaneously, for senior professionals, this program is a means to elevate their managerial skills, paving the way for effective leadership. This inclusive approach ensures a holistic learning environment catering to varied career trajectories.

* Successfully building and leading global organizations that are diverse, equitable, inclusive, and just

* Evaluating business functions and processes to plan and formulate business strategies

* Evaluating data to identify emerging trends and provide viable data-driven recommendations to analyze and solve complex business problems

* Fostering an internal collaborative culture that drives positive relationships and change, positively impacting organizational success Commenting on the launch of the program, Ricardo Lorenzana, UMass Global's Vice Chancellor, Partnerships and Dean, School of Extended Education, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our MBA program in India, a testament to UMass Global's commitment to providing world-class education on a global scale.

This program reflects our dedication to preparing the next generation of business leaders and fostering global connectivity while instilling in them the skills and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic and interconnected world at affordable costs.

We look forward to welcoming diverse talents from around the globe, fostering a collaborative and enriching learning environment that transcends borders and transforms lives through innovation."

The program is set to begin on May 13, 2024, with a fee of INR 3,32,000 + GST. On successful completion of the program, participants will receive alumni status from UMass Global along with its alumni benefits. Interested participants can learn more about the program here.