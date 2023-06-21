University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Exam On June 24, 25; Download Admit Card at acad.uohyd.ac.in

University of Hyderabad entrance test | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The University of Hyderabad (UOH) will be conducting the PhD entrance exam on June 24 and June 25. The university has issued the admit cards for the entrance exams. Candidates who have applied for the PhD entrance exam can download the admit card by logging at acad.uohyd.ac.in. Candidates can login to the portal with the help of registered email id and passwords.

The PhD entrance test will be held across the country at various centres at Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, New Delhi, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Patna, Varanasi and Vijayawada.

JRF-qualified candidates can apply for PhD programmes and if the marks scored in entrance examination or the weightage score of JRF whichever is higher will be considered.

Admission to PG programmes will be done through CUET. Students who applied for the 5-year integrated PG programmes at Hyderabad university were to appear for CUET domain and language papers to be eligible for admission. For core papers, the UoH 2023 merit list will be determined on the basis of the scores of the candidates. Candidates are also required to score a minimum of 50 marks in the qualifying papers to be considered for admissions to PG programmes.

Steps to download Hyderabad University PhD Entrance Test:

Go to acad.uohyd.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the PhD admit card link

Insert credentials including registered email id and passwords

Submit and download the UoH admit cards.