University Of Chicago Center In Delhi Celebrates 10 Years; Know About Its Events, Collaborations, And Future Initiatives

University of Chicago Center In Delhi | Image Credit - University of Chicago Center In Delhi

The University of Chicago is marking the 10th year since the establishment of the University of Chicago Center in Delhi with a series of events. The celebrations will commence with a launch event on February 16 at the Center, followed by various conferences and events throughout the year. The festivities will culminate in September with a grand celebration.

Supratik Guha, Faculty Director, UChicago Center in Delhi and Professor in the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, comments, "Over the past decade, the Center has facilitated research, academic exchanges, and meaningful collaborations. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to further strengthening our engagement, fostering innovation, and contributing to the academic landscape in India."

Leni Chaudhuri, Executive Director, UChicago Center in Delhi, adds, "We aim to deepen our collaborations, enhance visibility, and continue to contribute significantly to key research areas such as climate, environment and energy, quantum, and data science."

Future Plans

Looking Ahead, the University of Chicago has set up a new collaboration with IIT Bombay in the fields of science and technology, focusing on areas such as quantum information science, climate and energy, advanced microelectronics, artificial intelligence, and data science.

Additionally, they are also working with organizations like TCG CREST in Kolkata to advance battery technologies. The university is committed to sharing knowledge and research to address climate and energy challenges through ventures like the University of Chicago’s Climate and Energy Institute, as well as existing partnerships like EPIC-India.

Furthermore, the International Innovation Corps (IIC), a social impact fellowship at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, deploys teams of young professionals to support government and non-profit organizations in sectors such as urban development, education, energy & environment, healthcare, social innovation, and water & sanitation.