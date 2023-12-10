University of Chicago, IBM Collaborate To Transform Water Quality Management In Maharashtra

Representational image | File Photo

The University of Chicago and the University of Chicago Trust in India are collaborating with IT giant IBM to transform water quality management in Maharashtra. The joint effort is geared towards aggregating fragmented water quality information and offering vital tools to government and NGOs, said a press statement.

Under this arrangement, IBM will provide technical support like artificial intelligence, tools, hybrid cloud technologies, and data analytics to the government and NGOs to address the water pollution issue in Maharashtra.

The statement added that the western state has about 55 polluted river stretches and faces unique challenges in water quality, making it a focal point for this collaboration.

Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM vice-president and chief impact officer, said, "With nearly half of the global population vulnerable to significant environmental challenges, new strategies for a sustainable future are essential."

The collaboration underscores the critical role that technology plays in addressing global environmental concerns. The project will also aim to democratise the access to water in Maharashtra.

From an Indian education perspective, this collaboration is perceived to help integrate technology and sustainability within academia.

Leni Chaudhuri, the University of Chicago Trust’s executive director, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the university's active commitment to scholarship in environmental science and public policy.

Professor Supratik Guha, from the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, highlighted the transformative potential of the collaboration. He said that the trust has been actively involved in the geospatial analysis of water quality in rivers across India, using science for societal impact, which will be further developed through this collaboration.