University Of Bristol Opens First International Campus In Mumbai With Data Science & Finance Programmes | X - UKinMumbai

Mumbai: The University of Bristol has formally opened its first international campus in Mumbai, welcoming its inaugural batch of students as foreign universities increasingly establish a presence in India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Mumbai Enterprise Campus, located at Cignus Powai opposite IIT Bombay, will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes with a focus on areas including data science, finance, financial technology and immersive arts.

The university received its letter of approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) in June.

Courses and research focus

The programmes currently listed at the Mumbai campus include a three-year BSc in data science and one-year postgraduate degrees in finance and investment, financial technology with data science, and immersive arts.

The university said its programmes are based on degrees offered in Bristol but have been adapted to the Indian context.

The campus is also expected to focus on research, industry engagement and experiential learning.

University highlights Mumbai expansion

University of Bristol vice-chancellor and president Evelyn Welch described the opening as an important milestone in the institution's 150-year history and its engagement with Maharashtra.

“Through our Mumbai Enterprise Campus, we aim to create new opportunities for research, innovation and knowledge exchange while providing students with a world-class Bristol education that is focused on the opportunities and challenges of the future,” Welch said.

Scholarships and student programmes

Four students supported under the University of Bristol-government of Maharashtra scholarship were also part of the opening celebrations.

Under the scheme, the students receive a full tuition-fee waiver for the duration of their studies along with internship opportunities at the Chief Minister's Office.

The first cohort has also participated in a three-week pre-semester programme under the Bristol Global Futures Lab, featuring industry-led sessions and experiential learning activities.

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Honorary degree for Shanta Gokhale

During the inauguration, the University also conferred an honorary degree on noted writer, translator, journalist and theatre critic Shanta Gokhale, who graduated from Bristol in 1962.

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