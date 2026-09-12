Mumbai University Students Protest At KRC Library, Demand Better AC, Wi-Fi, Sanitation And Extended Study Hours | AI

Mumbai: Students of the University of Mumbai on Friday raised concerns over inadequate facilities at the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) library, demanding functional air-conditioning, improved sanitation, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity and extended library hours.

Students gathered outside the KRC library at 1 pm on September 11, alleging that several basic facilities at the centre have remained inadequate despite repeated inconvenience to those using the library for academic work.

Students Demand Functional Air-Conditioning System

One of the major grievances raised by students was the air-conditioning system, which they claimed has not been functioning properly for more than a year. Students said inadequate cooling and ventilation made it difficult to spend long hours studying inside the facility.

They also demanded that the university review and extend the existing library timings, particularly during examination periods, to allow students greater access to study facilities.

Sanitation And Cleanliness Issues Highlighted

Cleanliness and sanitation were among the other issues highlighted during the protest. Students sought regular cleaning and better maintenance of washrooms, arguing that hygienic sanitation facilities are a basic requirement on campus.

The protesters also flagged problems with the university's Wi-Fi network. They said unreliable internet connectivity affects academic research, access to online study material and completion of assignments, making stable high-speed internet essential for students using the library.

Students Seek Regular Infrastructure Monitoring

Apart from specific complaints over AC, sanitation and Wi-Fi, students sought regular monitoring and timely maintenance of the overall infrastructure at the KRC.

A protest appeal circulated among students ahead of the demonstration said they were paying fees and putting in academic effort but continued to face neglect of basic campus requirements. It called on students from different batches and departments to join the protest and collectively raise their concerns.

"University is for the students, not students for the university," the appeal stated, adding that students wanted the administration to address the problems rather than allow them to persist.

The protest was organised by Mumbai University students, who maintained that adequate ventilation, clean washrooms, reliable internet and accessible study spaces should be treated as essential campus facilities rather than optional amenities.

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