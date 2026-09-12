Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2026: Over 1.52 Lakh Students Secure Seats After Four CAP Rounds, 50,841 Vacant | AI

Mumbai: More than 1.52 lakh students have secured admission to engineering courses across Maharashtra after the completion of four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the 2026-27 academic year, according to data released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday.

Over 50,000 Seats Available For Institutional Round

Of the 2,03,293 seats available through CAP, 1,52,452 seats, or 74.99%, have been filled. However, 50,841 seats remain vacant and are now available for the institutional-level admission round. Another 15,683 seats are available under the management quota. Admissions under the institutional and management rounds will continue until September 14.

The state has 380 engineering colleges offering 111 branches, with an overall intake of 2,18,976 seats, including the management quota. A total of 2,45,646 students had registered for engineering admissions this year.

Computer Engineering Emerges Most Preferred Branch

Computer Engineering emerged as the most preferred branch, recording 23,230 admissions after four rounds. It was followed by Mechanical Engineering with 16,918 admissions, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering with 15,971, and Computer Science and Engineering with 15,787 admissions.

Information Technology recorded 12,494 admissions, followed by Civil Engineering with 12,095 and Electrical Engineering with 10,192. Among newer technology-oriented courses, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science recorded 8,816 admissions, while Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) saw 5,480 admissions. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning separately recorded 3,936 admissions.

Colleges affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University accounted for the highest number of admissions at 53,973, followed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, at 30,909. Mumbai University-affiliated engineering colleges recorded 25,358 admissions.

Pune also topped the district-wise admissions with 41,122 students joining engineering colleges in the district. Nagpur followed with 15,487 admissions, Nashik with 10,570, Kolhapur with 9,669 and Mumbai Suburban district with 9,012.

The figures indicate that despite nearly three-fourths of CAP seats being filled, more than 50,000 engineering seats remain available as Maharashtra enters the final institutional-level admission phase.

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