SNDT Women’s University Felicitates VC Prof Ujwala Chakradeo And Pro-VC Dr Ruby Ojha For Five-Year Leadership

Ujwala Chakradeo, VC of SNDT Women's University | Official

Mumbai: SNDT Women’s University on Friday felicitated Vice-Chancellor Prof Ujwala Chakradeo and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ruby Ojha in recognition of their leadership and contribution to the university during their five-year tenure.

Faculty, Officials And Students Attend Ceremony

The felicitation ceremony was held at Patkar Hall on the university’s Churchgate campus on September 11. Faculty members, administrative officials, employees and students attended the event.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted various initiatives undertaken during Chakradeo and Ojha’s tenure and acknowledged their role in the university’s development across different areas. They also recalled their contribution to the institution over the past five years and extended their wishes to the two senior officials.

Chakradeo And Ojha Thank University Community

Addressing the gathering, Chakradeo and Ojha reflected on key initiatives and work undertaken during their tenure. They thanked faculty members, administrative officers, employees and students for their support and contribution to the university’s progress.

University Registrar Dr Vilas Nandavadekar, Shirish Chakradeo, members of the university’s Management Council and Senate, deans, faculty members, administrative officials, employees and students were among those present at the programme.

The event was conducted by Dr Anuradha Potdar, while Controller of Examinations Dr Sanjay Nerkar delivered the vote of thanks.

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