University of Birmingham, UK and IIT Madras join hands to offer joint masters' programmes

It has planned to launch the first joint postgraduate programme next year, followed by the development of additional study programmes in subsequent years.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
University of Birmingham officials with IIT Madras faculty members |
Chennai: IIT Madras and the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom are collaborating to launch Joint Masters' programmes in which students will study in both Birmingham and Chennai before receiving a single degree from both universities.

It has planned to launch the first joint postgraduate programme next year, followed by the development of additional study programmes in subsequent years. Professor Adam Tickell visited Chennai and reached a partnership agreement. The universities have also agreed to create a joint research fund to help academics and researchers explore potential research collaborations in data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering

article-image

