'University Connect' student engagement programme begins as India takes over G20 presidency

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
PTI
New Delhi: India began its G20 presidency journey on Thursday with the "University Connect" programme by engaging with students of universities across the country, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"During India's G20 presidency, students of several universities will create awareness about the importance of the G20 presidency and how India can be a role model for the rest of the world through its G20 Presidency of healing, harmony, and hope," Kumar said.

"It is wonderful that India began today its G20 presidency journey with "University Connect" by engaging with students of universities across the country, he said.

India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and "unity" in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis.

"Our students will also be ambassadors of our country in showcasing to the visiting G20 members the rapid, inclusive developmental progress that India is going through," the University Grants Commission (UGC) head added.

The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

