Universities, Costs, Procedures, Work Opportunities, All You Need To Know About Studying In Netherlands

The Netherlands has a rich cultural tradition, great higher education, and open-minded and pioneering people. The quality of Dutch higher education is well-recognised. The tuition fees and cost of living are considerably lower than in English-speaking countries. The Dutch teaching style is interactive and student-centred.

In the Netherlands the institutes of higher education are divided into two categories:

Universities: At research universities, you can enrol in bachelor’s programmes in a range of disciplines, such as economics, behavioural and social sciences, language and culture, engineering/technology, natural sciences, law, or medical sciences. Programs at the universities are of 3 years duration.

The purpose of research-oriented bachelor’s programmes is to prepare you for further study as well as employment and to teach you the academic and scientific skills associated with a traditional, academic university programme. After completing your bachelor's degree, you can continue studying for a master's degree, or you can start working in your field of study. For example: Bachelor of Computer Science and Engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology.

Universities of Applied Sciences: Universities of Applied Sciences offer programmes that focus on the practical application of theoretical knowledge acquired during lectures. The focus of the programmes is on providing you with the necessary skills and competencies for a job in a specific field. This means that you will get practical, hands-on experience through internships, in addition to classroom instruction, and get to work on projects and group assignments. The programs here are for 4 years. You can enrol in bachelor’s programmes in a broad range of disciplines, such as economics, health care, fine arts, agriculture, and so on. After obtaining a bachelor's degree you can enrol in a master's programme or you can start working in your field of study. For example: Bachelor's in Automotive Engineering from HAN University of Applied Sciences.

Undergraduate courses available in Netherlands

International students can pick from 475 bachelor’s degree programs offered in English. These programs range from STEM programs to Fine Arts and Humanities degree programs.

In general international students do not need to learn the local language (Dutch) to study in the Netherlands.

Costs

International students from Non-EU/ EEA countries are required to pay the tuition fees. In some universities, the maximum cost for 3 years of study could be 12,300 Euros (approx USD 13519.24 in 2023). Students from EU/ EEA pay the tuition fees at a subsidised rate.

Application deadlines

The Netherlands has two intakes: the Winter intake and the Autumn intake. But most higher education programmes start in September. Very limited programmes in the Netherlands starting in February.

Some programmes have a selection procedure and an application deadline of January 15. These are the Numerus Fixus programs while all other study programmes have a deadline of May 1.

Documentation requirements

The documents required for admission to the undergraduate degree in the Netherlands:

a) Certified copies of Transcript.

b) English Language Proficiency tests.

Each degree and university have their own application requirements, so pay attention and carefully check the list of documents.

Do I need to take English Proficiency tests?

English language proficiency tests are a must for international students who wish to study in the Netherlands. There are no exceptions to this rule.

Subject Requirements

Most courses and programmes have specific subject-based entry requirements in addition to the general requirements. These are often linked to the area of study. For example, to study bachelor's in Marine Sciences from Wageningen University & Research, you should have studied mathematics, biology, and chemistry in high school. To study bachelor’s in Computer Science and Engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology students need to have Mathematics and physics or chemistry in their high school.

Is there a common application portal?

Netherlands has a common portal studielink for international students. You can apply for a maximum of 4 different programmes in total for all the universities in the Netherlands. Out of which two can be Numerus Fixus universities. Students need to pay a 100 euro fee for each application.

What is Numerus Fixus?

Numerus Fixus degrees differ from the other Bachelor’s programmes because they have a fixed quota of students that will be accepted. This means that in order to join one of the Numerus Fixus programmes, you need to complete a selection procedure.

You need to start your application in Studielink, upload all your documents. The next steps depend on the faculty, but you are expected to write a motivation letter, provide proof of your English proficiency and participate in one of the selection procedures.

Some selection procedures may require completing a web class, others a multiple choice test or answering analytical questions.

Selection procedure for international students

Some universities may have their own selection procedure for their Numerus Fixus programmes. For example: To get selected for Eindhoven University of Technology’s bachelor in Architecture, Urbanism, and Building Sciences students have to:

a) Cognitive test.

b) Completing the online skills and motivation questionnaire.

c) Mandatory participation in all the activities of Selection day.

Job opportunities in the Netherlands

International students need to apply for the orientation year permit. The fee for the orientation year application is €171. This permit is valid for a maximum of 12 months. With this permit, students have unlimited access to the Dutch job market. A work permit is not needed.

A Dutch diploma gives you endless possibilities to build up a successful future. The way of teaching, the education system, and your experiences will provide a great climate for developing skills and knowledge you couldn’t get anywhere else.

Companies in the Netherlands are known for their open, collaborative culture.

Some of the world’s biggest multinationals, including Philips, Heineken, KLM, Shell, ING, and Unilever are Dutch and students can find jobs here after graduating from Dutch universities.

The Netherlands is a world leader in many areas of expertise, including agriculture, water management, art & design, logistics, and sustainable energy.

Opportunities of higher education in the Netherlands

Graduating with a master’s degree enables you to gain advanced knowledge and engage in experience-based learning. The specialised knowledge and experience you will gain in a Master's are assets in the job market that help you climb the career ladder. There are 1225 English-based master’s degree programmes available in the Netherlands.

Obtaining a Ph.D. in the Netherlands is one of the highest levels of academic achievement that will offer you a solid basis for your future career, both inside and outside academia.

The author is CEO and Founder, study abroad platform Scholarly.

