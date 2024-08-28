 Union Bank of India Opens 500 Apprentice Positions With One-Year Training & Rs. 15,000 Stipend; All Details Inside!
Union Bank of India is hiring 500 apprentices for a one-year training program, offering a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000. Applications are open until September 17, 2024.

Siksha M Updated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
The Union Bank of India (UBI) |

The Union Bank of India (UBI) is currently hiring to fill about 500 vacant posts. The application window for which is open. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria can apply for the recruitment process. The link to the application form has been made available on the bank's official website at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Candidates can register themselves until September 17, 2024.

Apprentice Details

The training program lasts for a full year. The apprentice will receive on-the-job training covering a variety of banking procedures, goods, and practices. During their one-year engagement, apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. There are no additional benefits or allowances available to the apprentices.

Details of the Training Seats Category wise / State wise

Details of the Training Seats Category wise / State wise |

Eligibility

Candidates with a date of birth between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2004 (inclusive), with a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years as of August 1, 2024, are eligible. However, according to Indian government guidelines, there is a relaxation of the upper age limit for certain categories, such as SC, ST, OBC, PWD, etc.

Graduation from a recognized university or institute is necessary to be eligible for the recruitment campaign.

Imporant Points To Note

Candidates should have a valid email ID and mobile number, which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will help him/her in receiving intimation letter, advice, etc. by email/SMS. ii. All eligible candidates need to first get registered on both the Apprenticeship Portals of Government.

In case the candidates are facing issues in getting themselves registered, they are advised to go through the help manual available on the respective apprenticeship portals. For NAPS portal, refer to “Candidate User Manual” under “Get Started” section of https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and for NATS portal: https://nats.education.gov.in/assets/manual/student_manual.pdf

All candidates are supposed to remember their respective login id and passwords of both the apprenticeship portals as applicable to them, as they will be repetitively visiting the apprenticeship portals for various activities till their completion of the Apprenticeship program.

Examination Fee can be paid by using debit card, credit card internet banking, or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

On successful completion of transaction, an e-receipt would be sent to the registered email ID.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

