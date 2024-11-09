 Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2024 For 500 Posts Declared At unionbankofindia.co.in; Check Your NOW!
Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2024 For 500 Posts Declared At unionbankofindia.co.in; Check Your NOW!

Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2024 For 500 Posts Declared At unionbankofindia.co.in; Check Your NOW!

The preliminary results for the apprentice positions have been released by the Union Bank of India.

Updated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2024 For 500 Posts Declared At unionbankofindia.co.in

The preliminary results for the apprentice positions have been released by the Union Bank of India. The Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2024 can be viewed and downloaded at unionbankofindia.co.in by candidates who took the written exam for the Apprentice positions.

Based on their performance on the written tests, candidates have been shortlisted for 500 apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act of 1961.

Apprentice details:

A whole year is allotted for the training course. During on-the-job training, the apprentice will learn about a range of banking products, processes, and practices. Apprentices are entitled to a salary of Rs. 15,000 per month for the duration of their one-year employment. The apprentices are not eligible for any extra benefits or allowances.

How to check Union Bank of India Apprentice result 2024:

Step 1: Visit unionbankofindia.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2024 link.

Step 3: The screen will display the Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2024 PDF.

Step 4: Applicants can view their list of names.

Step 5: Get a hardcopy of the Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2024 for your records.

Documents requirement for reporting:

10 photographs (as uploaded during application)

Proof of permanent and communication address

PAN card and Aadhaar card

Educational certificates and mark sheets from 10th grade onwards

Caste and disability certificates (if applicable)

EWS certificate for FY 2024-25 (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.

