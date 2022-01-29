Unicef: Lebanon's crisis forces more youth to drop out of school

Beirut: According to a research by Unicef, Lebanon's crisis is increasingly forcing young people to drop out of school and engage in ill-paid, irregular, and informal work in order to survive and feed their families.

The research, named "Searching for Hope," was issued on Friday and claims that more than four in ten youths in Lebanon reduced their education spending to buy basic food, medication, and other necessities, while three in ten quit their education entirely, according to the Xinhua news agency.

It added that the enrolment in Lebanese educational institutions dropped from 60 per cent in 2020-2021 to 43 per cent in the current academic year.



Ettie Higgins, Unicef Deputy Representative in Lebanon, urged for much-needed support for young people in Lebanon.



"Investments are needed to ensure financial concerns do not prevent them from getting the education and skills they need to eventually find decent work and contribute to the stability and prosperity of Lebanon," he said.



While more and more young people are forced to drop out of education, they often find themselves ill-equipped to compete for increasingly scarce jobs and frequently end up taking up low-paid jobs in the informal sector, according to the report.



It also noted that working youth have an average monthly income of about 1,600,000 Lebanese pounds, equivalent to about $64 at the black-market rate.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Political leaders say no to violence against children at UNICEF meet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:29 AM IST