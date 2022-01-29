Bhopal: Political leaders say no to violence against children at UNICEF meet

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders from different political parties came together in an online meeting organised by Child Rights Observatory (CRO) and UNICEF on Friday, to†bring political parties and leaders together on the theme of ending violence against children.

Speaking at the meeting, Congress MLA from Manawar Dr Hiralal Alawa said all of us need to come together to speak and take action to reduce violence against children and link children to education. Covid challenge has taken our children away from education and online education is not reaching all.

Congress MLA from Bhopal PC Sharma said it is important that CRO and UNICEF made us to focus on this issue. ìWe need to do more and take steps to address it. We need to link protection of children with education of children, he added.

Neha Bagga, BJP spokesperson, said Madhya Pradesh is taking steps to address the challenge of violence and has many schemes, which are reaching out to address the challenge.

Nirmala Buch, president of Child Rights Observatory, said there is need to say no to this violation of child rights, and need to make sure that we build a safer world for children. Violence in any form cannot be accepted and violates rights of children.

PJ Lolichen, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, MP, said violence against children requires multi-sectoral and multi stakeholder actions to address it. Anil Gulati Communication Specialist, UNICEF, MP, said that objective of the meet is to engage representatives of people and political parties on issue of ending violence against children and to increase discourse on the theme in public domain.

Shailendar Shelly from CPI (M) said it is important to focus on education for children and it is responsibility of the state to provide for the same. Simran Patidar, member, CRO Youth Club, Khandwa, and Dev Raghuwanshi, student, Seven Hills School, Bhopal, spoke on the challenge of education, child marriage, and child protection.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:22 AM IST