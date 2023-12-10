 UNICEF Day 2023: Know History & Significance Here
UNICEF Day 2023: Know History & Significance Here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The United Nations (UN) marks the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Day on December 11. The purpose of this organisation is to save children's lives by providing them with humanitarian aid across the world. The organization also defends children's rights and helps them fulfill their potential from childhood through adolescence. The fund for UNICEF was generated after World War II and then became a permanent organization in 1953. It also defends children's rights and helps them fulfill their potential from childhood through adolescence.

History of UNICEF:

UNICEF was established by the United Nations on 11 December 1946 to meet the emergency needs of children in post-war Europe and China. The UNICEF mandate was broadened in 1950 to deal with the long-term needs of children and women in developing countries everywhere. In 1953, it became a permanent part of the United Nations system and the name was shortened to the United Nations Children's Fund. However, UNICEF retained its original acronym.

UNICEF works in 190 countries and territories. It also works in the world's toughest places to reach the children and young people in greatest need.

